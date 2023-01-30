Tunisia: Runoff Parliamentary Elections - Until 3:00 P.M., Voters Over 50 Years Old Have Voted the Most

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Electoral Authority, Farouk Bouaskar said at a press briefing held at the media center at the Convention Centre, that the total number of voters, until 3 pm, reached the 606,731, out of 7 million 853 thousand 447 voters registered in the electoral register, a 7.73% rate.

He added that the age group 50 years and over has the highest turnout, 38.54%, while the lowest turnout (4.17%), was recorded among young people aged between 18 and 25 years.

The number of voters and the turnout of the vote will be announced around 7:30 p.m., after the closing of polling stations, revealed the ISIE President, adding that the council of the authority will meet after collecting the various minutes of the regional centers.

Responding to criticism by journalists and civil society observers on a "censorship of information" in the polling stations, Farouk Bouaskar replied that there was no restriction on the work of journalists, reporting however some isolated cases.

The figures revealed by the ISIE are "transparent" and that the data available in the polling stations are transferred to the collection centers, he added.

For his part, the official spokesperson of the electoral authority, Tlili Mansri, said that the ISIE unveils the figures in a transparent manner, and that there are no instructions to prevent the heads of polling stations to give information, except that the heads of polling centers are overwhelmed by the volume of work and that sometimes the information is not accessible to them.

Mansri also said that election observers, from civil society components, are spread over most polling stations, ensuring that the numbers and rates that will be revealed will be consistent with those recorded by the observers themselves.

Earlier in the day, the "Mourakiboun" network and the ATIDE organisation, denounced in two communiqués, the refusal of the presidents of the polling stations to reveal the exact number of voters in most of the electoral constituencies.

They called this measure "a flagrant violation of the principle of transparency and availability of information.