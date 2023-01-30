Tunisia: Almost No Turnout of Women Voters in Polling Stations, Observers Say

29 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Mediterranean Center (TU-MED Center) has noted a very low turnout, or almost nonexistent women in polling stations in the first hours of voting for the second round of parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued late this morning, the association notes the violation of electoral silence in the polling stations where it has assigned observation officers, either by attempts to influence voters near some centers or by accompanying relatives to the polling booth.

The TU-MED Center also notes that only 15 % of the presidents of the polling centers are women and that the female element represents 68 % of all members.

For the second round of legislative elections, the center has deployed 153 observers spread over 10 governorates namely Jendouba, Beja, Siliana, Le Kef, Kasserine, Gafsa, Medenine, Tataouine, Tozeur and Kebili.

