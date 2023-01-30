Tunisia: Observers and Coordinators Mobilised to Monitor Voting of People With Disabilities

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Yosri Mazati said Sunday that 141 observers and coordinators have been mobilized in all electoral constituencies (131) to monitor the vote of the second round of the legislative elections with people with disabilities.

He added that more than 40% of observers are themselves disabled, an unprecedented experience in Tunisia and the Arab region, he said.

Mazati also welcomed the ease of contact of voters with special needs with the officers of the polling stations, given the presence, in more than 80% of centers, officers to inform and guide them.

The president of the Organisation, however, raised the inaccessibility of polling stations for some people with disabilities, the lack of posters in Braille and the absence, in more than 90 % of polling stations, of Braille translators.