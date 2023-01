Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian judoka Sarra Mzoughi was in the second round of the Grand Prix Portugal 2023, losing Sunday before Dutch Karen Stevenson in the category of -78 kg.

Mzoughi was exempt from the first round, as well as her Dutch opponent.

The Grand Prix of Portugal records the participation of 580 judokas (344 men and 236 women) representing 83 countries.