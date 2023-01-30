Kenya: CS Kindiki to Unveil New Police Unit to Protect Critical Water Infrastructure

30 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi —

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki will on Monday unveil a new police unit to provide security to the critical water infrastructure.

The Water Police Unit (WPU) of the Administration police will be mainly tasked with securing assets and other resources for the Ministry of Water while responding to "emerging security dynamics".

This is the latest unit in the service.

The unit's formation comes in the wake of a revelation by the Ministry of Water that up to Sh10.6 billion is lost yearly on non-revenue water.

It has cited vandalism, illegal connections, and corruption as the leading causes.

"Upon deliberation by the Ministry of Water and the NPS, a need was identified to provide armed security and protection to critical water facilities to avert criminal activities that may greatly derail water resources in up to 34 counties under the water works development agencies," Kindiki said.

And just like other police units within the National police service, it will be headed by a commandant.

Then number of officers to be sent there will depend on the need, Deputy Inspector General of police Noor Gabow said.

APS is now a specialized unit that includes border patrols, guarding critical infrastructure and dealing with stock theft.

Under the new structure, the APS has formed units that include the Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Camel Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit, Border Police Unit, APS Stock Theft Prevention Unit and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit.

