Tunisia: Chahed Observatory - Violations of Electoral Silence Noted in Some Constituencies

29 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Violations related to the violation of electoral silence and the distribution of money to influence voters have been recorded in some constituencies, according to the Chahed Observatory, which estimated that the voter turnout at polling stations was low during the morning.

According to the same source, one of the observers of the second round of the legislative elections was attacked in El Battan (Manouba) by the head of the polling station who seized his cell phone, adding that the officer (a woman) has filed a complaint at the police station.

In addition, the vote was suspended during the morning in the polling stations Abi Zomaa Al-Baloui and Al-Sahabi (Kairouan) which were evacuated by security units while the reasons are still unknown, according to the same source.

The Chahed Observatory has deployed 541 observers to monitor the second round of parliamentary elections taking place in 131 constituencies.

