Kenya: Junior Secondary School Students Begin Reporting to Various Institutions

30 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Grade 7 students will begin reporting to their junior secondary schools Monday, marking the beginning of the second phase of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

This followed the government directive that Junior secondary schools be domiciled in the existing primary schools.

The first term of junior secondary also faces the challenge of inadequate facilities such as laboratories especially in public schools, with the Ministry of Education directing that they share the facilities of neighboring learning institutions.

More than 1.26 million students will enroll in JSS at a time when the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is still finalizing recruitment and deployment of the 30,000 for the junior schools.

While some schools are ready to receive the pioneer class of grade 7, some are yet to give parents clear directions on the requirements such as uniforms.

Other parents are yet to know where students whose schools were not cleared to host junior secondary will be transferred to.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.