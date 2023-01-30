Kenya: Junior Secondary School Students Begin Reporting to Various Institutions

Nairobi — Grade 7 students will begin reporting to their junior secondary schools Monday, marking the beginning of the second phase of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

This followed the government directive that Junior secondary schools be domiciled in the existing primary schools.

The first term of junior secondary also faces the challenge of inadequate facilities such as laboratories especially in public schools, with the Ministry of Education directing that they share the facilities of neighboring learning institutions.

More than 1.26 million students will enroll in JSS at a time when the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is still finalizing recruitment and deployment of the 30,000 for the junior schools.

While some schools are ready to receive the pioneer class of grade 7, some are yet to give parents clear directions on the requirements such as uniforms.

Other parents are yet to know where students whose schools were not cleared to host junior secondary will be transferred to.