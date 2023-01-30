Africa: President Ruto to Open Africa Prosecutors' Association Conference in Mombasa

30 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — President William Ruto is Monday expected to officially open the 16th Annual General Meeting and Africa Prosecutors' Association (APA) Conference at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa.

Already, dignitaries have settled at the venue, waiting for the President's arrival.

Kenya is hosting the conference for the first time and in attendance will be Directors of Public Prosecution (DPPs), Attorney Generals (AGs), and Prosecutors from both state and non-state actors from 43 African countries.

Kenya's DPP Noordin Haji, DCI Amin Mohammed, German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth, and EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger will also be in attendance.

The conference, which runs from Sunday to Thursday, is themed, 'Strengthening coordination and cooperation towards effective cross border prosecution of transnational organized crime.'

The Africa Prosecutors' Association was established in 2003 to enhance cooperation between prosecution agencies and authorities in Africa.

