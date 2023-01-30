South Africa: Police Minister to Visit Gqeberha Mass Shooting Site

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will today lead a delegation of various experts within the organisation to the crime scene of a mass shooting in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that on Sunday, two unknown gunmen entered a home in Makhanda Street in Kwazakele and randomly shot at guests who were attending a birthday party.

Eight people died while three others are still fighting for their lives in hospital. The home owner is among the deceased.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, has strongly condemned the killing of the eight people and the injury of the other three people.

Preliminary investigations at this stage has revealed that between 17:15 and 17:30, the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard and started shooting at the guests.

Seven people (three females and four males) were fatally injured on the scene, while another four people (two females and two males) sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of the deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among the deceased.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is underway. No arrests have been made at this stage.

The identity of the deceased and the injured are still to be established.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit is investigating a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder.

Lt Gen Mene has condemned the killings as cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life and has ordered the team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible.

She also appealed to the community to come forward with any information and not to harbour the criminals.

"These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for these callous and cold blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims," she said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or with any information relating to the suspects is asked to contact the Provincial OCI, D/Capt Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.