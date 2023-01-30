South Africa: President to Host Cabinet Lekgotla This Week

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week convene government leaders at the Cabinet Lekgotla to deliberate government's priorities for the year ahead.

The meeting, which takes place on Wednesday, is expected to be attended by the leadership structures representing all spheres of government.

They included Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, Directors-General and leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

The outcome of the meeting will chart a way forward for the year to be announced by the President during his State of the Nation Address (SONA), taking place on 9 February 2023.

The SONA will reveal government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlight achievements, flag challenges and outline interventions to unlock development for the coming financial year.

During his address, the President will highlight what has been achieved by the administration since his last address in 2022.

SONA is divided into three parts. The first is the important public participation role in the ceremony when the Civil Guard of Honour welcomes the President and his guests as they walk along the red carpet.

This is followed by a state ceremonial, which includes a 21-gun salute and the South African Air Force flypast and finally the official address by the President.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) line the route that the President takes to Parliament.

The Military Guard of Honour participates in the ceremony and the military band plays South Africa's national anthem.

In a general election year, two SONA's are delivered.

The SONA is one of the rare occasions where the three arms of State, namely the Executive represented by the President, Deputy President and Ministers; the Judiciary, represented by the country's Chief Justice and the Judge Presidents; and the Legislature, represented by the Members of Parliament gather in one place.

The provincial and local spheres of government are also represented.