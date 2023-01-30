Kenya: Government Reshuffles Top Tender Officials in New Shake Up

Nairobi — The Kenyan Government has reshuffled its top supply chain officers as it seeks to clean tendering processes that are renowned for corruption and favoritism.

Some of the ministries and departments targeted include the National Treasury, Ministry of Defense, National Police Service, State Department for Mining, and State Department for Basic Education.

Others are the State Department for Foreign Affairs, State Department of Energy, State Department of Tourism, among others.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito in a letter to the National Planning and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u requested facilitation transfers of the above officers.

"Following the organization of the Government of the Republic of Kenya vide Executive Order No. 1 of January 6 2023, it has been agreed that the following transfers/deployment regarding the headship of Supply Chain Management Functions within the Ministries/Departments and Agencies be effected with immediate effect..," Metito said.

The changes come at a time when President William Ruto's administration is committed to weeding out corrupt officials in the Government, which has seen it lose billions of shillings annually.

In 2021, former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta said that the state was losing over Sh2 billion everyday stolen from the Government.

"You are requested to facilitate the release of the affected officer/s to report to their new stations in line with the Public Service Commission's Guidelines after proper hand over not later than January 23, 2023," Metito stated.