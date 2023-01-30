Somalia: Bomb Hits Police Station in Mogadishu

30 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unknown assailants tossed a grenade bomb at a police station in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday night, witnesses said.

The attack too place at Howlwadag District police station and it caused unspecified number of casualties.

The police responded with fire after the exploration which was aimed to destabilise the capital, recovering from three decades of war.

There was immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing which becomes the second attack in two nights.

Al-Shabaab intensified attacks in Mogadishu since the government launched an offensive last night to liberate the country from the militants.

The security of the capital has been extremely tightened within additional NISA personnel deployed to main streets.

Last week, Al-Shabaab gunmen gained access to Mogadishu mayor's office, where at least 6 were killed in a six-hour siege.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.