Kenya: I Don't Need Your Permission to Work for Kenyans - President Ruto to Raila

Nairobi — "Nobody will give me the permission to rule the nation," President William Ruto has told his political rivals.

In a coded message to the Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja Coalition, President Ruto asserted that the August 9 election clearly demarcated the mandate of each faction.

Despite the notion that the ongoing rallies by the Azimio coalition might disrupt the conduct of his administration, Ruto maintained he will not be distracted.

"We don't need the permission of those people to do the work we are doing. This work will continue whether they like it or not," Ruto said.

The head of state told Odinga that he is aware of his political playbook every time he loses in any general election.

President Ruto said unlike previous regime where Odinga's political tantrums have been quelled through 'cooperation' and handshakes, this time round there's no room for him in the Kenya Kwanza government.

"This time round they will not get it. This belongs to the citizens of Kenya. Here there's nothing for selfish people and those who are looking for positions for their families," he said.

President Ruto insisted that he will not be swayed by the demonstration and rallies by the Azimio Coalition saying he must deliver to Kenyans.

"They will not shift our focus to their priorities of positions, their business and families. We will not accept to go that direction," he said.