Nairobi — Ten goals in 10 games, an average of a goal each match, and Gor Mahia's forward Benson Omalla is ion flying form in the FKF Premier League.

The former Western Stima man, a star-boy of the 2019 National Secvondary School Games, Omalla has curved himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the country's top tier and now, the 21-year old is on a hunt to become the country's all-time top scorer in the Premier League.

While there has been debate whether the record is the 26 goals scored by Boniface Ambani for Tusker FC or the 24 scored by Eric Kapaito for Kariobangi Sharks, Omalla doesn't care much but all he wants to do is break the highest record nonetheless.

"I believe everything is possible and records are there to be broken. I believe I can break the record if I keep scoring and performing how I have so far," Omalla told Capital Sport.

The striker says he had set himself a target of at least 10 goals by the end of the first leg, but he has already hit the mark with seven matches left.

"If I have socred 10 goals in 10 matches, I believe I can keep scoring. I just want to take a game at a time and we see what comes off at the end of the season," he notes.

On what he has done differently this season, Omalla says it has been all about self confidence and belief from his coach es and teammates.

"They habve given me the motivation to score more goals and I want to keep pushing and keep scoring," he added.

With national team assignments set to return this year, Omalla hopes he can break into a more consistent starting role at national level.

"Before, I received some call ups but I never got into the final team. Now with the form that I am in, I believe that I can do it. If given a chance, I will prove myself," the striker said.

And now, his eyes are on Sunday's Mashemeji Derby, where he hopes he can score once again to help his team win and earn bragging rights.

"I have scored once against AFC and I would love to score another to help my team and also remain on the pages of history. It will be a tough game but as a team we will be prepared to do our best and win," he added.

He also says; "It will be special to score in the derby."