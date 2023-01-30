Kenya: Sexual and Gender Based Violence Courts to Be Rolled Out Across the Country, CJ Koome Says

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
(file photo).
30 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Kilifi — The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court will be relocated from Shanzu to a new site in Mtwapa, as efforts are made to roll out the specialised courts across the country, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

The Chief Justice, who spoke during a meeting with ambassadors from Denmark and Sweden to review strategic partnerships supported through the International Development Law Organisation (IDLO), says the courts will ensure tailor-made justice for victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

"It is clear that we need to have serious training to the officers so that they are sensitive to handling the matter, we also have to deal with trauma of the victim, alot of counselling," Koome stated.

Danish Ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke emphasised the necessity for ensuring that victims of such crimes get speedy justice in courts.

"For many that's the main reason why they don't use the official justice system, because after being violated physically no one is ready to take three to five years fighting for something that you may get or not get through the court system," Thonke stated.

On her part, Swedish ambassador Caroline Vicini, says her country is keen to continue supporting Kenya's justice system through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

"We have just finished a 10 year program with the Kenya Prison Service about human rights in the prison systems of different models and we actually had people from the Swedish prison system working here in the office of the Kenya prison service," She said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.