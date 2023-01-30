Kenya: Sexual and Gender Based Violence Courts to Be Rolled Out Across the Country, CJ Koome Says

Kilifi — The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court will be relocated from Shanzu to a new site in Mtwapa, as efforts are made to roll out the specialised courts across the country, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

The Chief Justice, who spoke during a meeting with ambassadors from Denmark and Sweden to review strategic partnerships supported through the International Development Law Organisation (IDLO), says the courts will ensure tailor-made justice for victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

"It is clear that we need to have serious training to the officers so that they are sensitive to handling the matter, we also have to deal with trauma of the victim, alot of counselling," Koome stated.

Danish Ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke emphasised the necessity for ensuring that victims of such crimes get speedy justice in courts.

"For many that's the main reason why they don't use the official justice system, because after being violated physically no one is ready to take three to five years fighting for something that you may get or not get through the court system," Thonke stated.

On her part, Swedish ambassador Caroline Vicini, says her country is keen to continue supporting Kenya's justice system through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

"We have just finished a 10 year program with the Kenya Prison Service about human rights in the prison systems of different models and we actually had people from the Swedish prison system working here in the office of the Kenya prison service," She said.