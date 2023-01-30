Kenya: DCI Embarks On Investigation of Fake Form 34b After Azimio Uproar

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has began investigating claims that President William Ruto stole his way to victory.

According to DCI boss Amin Mohammed, there have been complaints that some Form 34B from the 290 constituencies were falsified.

In a letter addressed to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein, the DCI noted that various documents are in circulation which have been attributed to the poll body.

"Instructively, the complainants contend that there are various manipulations that point to documentary falsification and outright forgery of the subject documents," the letter stated.

"The Directorate is investigating the validity and authenticity of the documents in question, in addition to whether offences relating to forgery and falsification of documents have been committed," it pointed out.

The DCI requested the electoral body to furnish them with certified copies of Forms 34B that were used to declare the presidential results.

Amin noted that anyone found culpable in falsifying the Form 34Bs and publishing the same information for fictitious reason will face the arm of the law.

"Guided by the law, the Directorate is duty bound to address the matters that have emerged, by conducting thorough and professional investigations," he stated.

A person convicted for publishes information that is false shall on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sections 22 and 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, further provides that failure to pay fine he will be imprisoned for a term not exceeding ten years.

"Illustratively, they have pointed out alleged Irregularities including glaring inconsistencies in the water marks featured in the forms labelled as 34B and which are being passed off as documents emanating from IEBC," the letter read.

This comes days after Former Ndaragwa lawmaker Jeremiah Kioni sensationally claimed that Azimio presidential candidate won last year's presidential race despite lacking evidence to support his claim.

Kioni who is Secretary General of the former ruling party Jubilee, a constituent member of Azimio, said Raila Odinga won with 8,170,355 votes.

He cited an unverified whistleblower report which purported to outline how rigging and manipulation was done to overturn the will of the people.

Kioni stated that there were discrepancies between the verified presidential results from 144 constituencies and those declared at the Bomas of Kenya by the electoral commission.

He claimed President William Ruto was a distant second with 5,915,973 votes representing 41.66 percent of the votes cast.

"Most of the manipulation that was done happened in the Mt. Kenya region," he said.

Despite his assertion, Kioni said results from 59 per cent of the country's 290 constituencies could not be verified "with absolute certainty".

"We have maintained that the results announced by Chebukati didn't reflect the will of Kenyans. The results were manipulated and what was present to Kenyans was far from the truth," he said.