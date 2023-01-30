Kenya: Can Leopards Finally Have One Over Arch Rivals Gor Mahia?

Nairobi — Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards meet in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday afternoon at the Nyayo National Stadium, with Ingwe looking to finally crack a win over their arch rivals, six years and 11 months since they enjoyed their last derby day bragging rights.

Ingwe have endured a torrid history against their green and white divide rivals, but the team believes they have what it takes to wipe off that history.

"We know that this is a huge game for the fans and for you (media) but for me, it is a game just like any other," Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems said, definitely trying to take the pressure off his players.

Leopards have had a relatively good run over the last five fixtures. They have won three straight matches after back to back defeats and these results have boosted their confidence.

Their last match before the derby was a midweek 1-0 win over high-flying Police and this has definitely given them motivation.

"Even if we beat Gor Mahia it is just three points. We will prepare well but I hope it will be a bit special for the fans. Of course we expect a big game but we have to ensure that we don't let the pressure get to us," said the coach.

The last five Premier League meetings between these two sides have been tight with only two goals scored, both in 1-0 wins for Gor Mahia. The rest of the ties ended 0-0.

Who are AFC's players to watch

Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo has been one of the standout players for Ingwe and his qualities were especially visible in the midweek draw against Police. His command from the back and athleticism between the sticks have been phenomenal.

On the attack line, Ingwe will look on to Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi and the ever dependable Cliff Nyakeya.

Despite being the target of angry fans at the start of the season, Ojo is Ingwe's top scorer with five goals this season and on a good day, can be the game winner for them.

Nyakeya has three goals to his credit, but his work offensively and defensively have proved to be key for Leopards especially under a coach who loves all his players working.