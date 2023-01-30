Kenya: Magoha to Be Laid to Rest On Feb 11, Family Says

Siaya — Former education cabinet secretary, professor George Magoha will be laid to rest on February 11, the family has said.

According to his elder brother, John Obare, Professor Magoha who is credited for stamping out examination irregularities and cheating in the country will be interred at his Gem Yale home in Siaya county.

Speaking during the funeral of one of their late brothers, Prof. Alex Nyberg Magoha, Obare called on Kenyans to pray for the family to overcome the grief of losing two brothers in a span of just a few weeks.

Obare and his younger sibling, Joseph Ogle ruled out speculations that somebody could have been behind the death of their brothers.

Former Defense cabinet secretary, Eugene Wamalwa who addressed the mourners, said the country had lost resourceful sons in the death of the two professors.

In politics, Wamalwa said no body could stop the ongoing conversation over the issues affecting Kenyans.

The former CS who served alongside Prof. Magoha said the push by the Azimio coalition leaders, led by former prime minister, Raila Odinga to have the government to save Kenyans from the high cost of living and curb electoral malpractices was not meant to compel president William Ruto to share government with the opposition.

"We are going to dispel lies that it is the handshake that spoilt the economy" he said adding that the planned public consultative meetings by Raila Odinga will be peaceful.