Ethiopia: Unidentified Gunmen Kidnap 20 Workers of Dangote Cement Factory in West Shewa, Oromia Region, Again

30 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

Addis Abeba — Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped 20 workers of Dangote Cement Factory, located in Adea Berga district in West Shewa Zone of Oromia region, a staff member of the company with the knowledge to the matter told Addis Standard.

According to the employee who spoke to Addis Standard on the phone on conditions of anonymity, the abduction happened on Thursday 26 January at around 4:30 PM local time while the workers were on duty to renovate a broken water pump station where the company obtains water for its production. The station is located some 25 km away from Muger town, a town where the manufacturing plant is located at.

According to the witness, the gunmen kidnapped all workers at the duty station except one staff who passed out during the abduction, and two security personnel. The company has not yet traced both the identity and the whereabouts of the kidnappers. The company has not yet released official statement on the kidnapping.

This is the second kidnapping in as many weeks. In December last year gunmen kidnapped 30 employees of the company who were traveling on a company bus in the same vicinity. The gunmen released the victims after the company had paid a ransom of between 100,000 to 200,000 birr for each victim, according to the witness.

In 2018, Dangote Cement factory country representative Deep Kamara, and two Ethiopian employees were killed by the gunmen in the same locality. Following the tragic killing , the Ethiopian federal government and Oromia regional government promised to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future, adding that they were investigating to apprehend perpetrators of the crime. But no one has been held accountable for the killing. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.