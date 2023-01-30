Zimbabwean Female Umpire Dambanevana Officiates in Women's U19 World Cup Final

Former Zimbabwe national women's cricket team star Sarah Dambanevana has become the first local female cricket umpire to officiate in a major final.

The development follows her standing in the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup between India and England at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

The 32-year-old rising match official had already made history at the start of the competition when she became the first local female cricket umpire to officiate in a major competition.

Dambanevana went on to make more history when she stood in the final which was won by India.

She was joined by Candace LaBorde of Trinidad & Tobago in the middle.

The pair were part of an all-female cast of match officials for the Women's U10 World Cup final which was named by the ICC.

The duo of Dambanevana and LaBorde were joined by the fourth umpire Lisa McCabe and the television umpire Debunu De Silva. The match referee was Venessa De Silva.

Dambavenana's historic feat at the ICC Women's U19 World Cup comes after she broke new ground locally when she became the first female to officiate in a domestic final during last season's Fifty50 Challenge. She was accompanied by Percival Sizara as the other on-field umpire in March last year.

Seven months later in October, she again made history by standing in her first List A match between Rhinos and Alliance Health Eagles at Kwekwe Sports Club.