Angola: Health Ministry Works to Eliminate Leprosy

Luanda — Angola is in a phase to eliminate leprosy taking into account that it is a public health problem, with a prevalence rate of less than one case per ten thousand inhabitants, reported Sunday in Luanda, the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

Data from MINSA state that in 2022 Angola recorded new cases of leprosy, 105 of which were for second-degree deformities.

Of the cases reported, 93 were detected in children and 70% of the patients have gone to hospital already in a very advanced stage of the disease.

In a statement due to the World Day of Lepers which is celebrated in the last Sunday of January, the Ministry of Health said the fight against leprosy and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), are part of an investment by the Angolan government in health, with a focus on primary health care.

The document adds that the Angolan government is strongly committed to strengthening concrete actions in order to increase the provision of efficient services for the population.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease (HD), is a long-term infection that primarily affects the skin, but it also can affect the eyes, the peripheral nervous system and possibly other organs.

Every two minutes it strikes one person in the world, unlike Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) which are a group of preventable diseases that can be treated and that affects more than 1 billion people worldwide.

Of the 20 NTDs, 12 are prevalent, highlighting schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminths, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis and human African trypanosomiasis.

The country has 111 health facilities providing health care for leprosy patients, which is considered an insignificant number.

The provinces with the most cases of leprosy are Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Malanje, Cuanza Sul, Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Lunda Sul and Moxico.