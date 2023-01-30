Rwanda: IMF Chief Hails Rwanda's Climate Actions

Kigali, Rwanda — Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has hailed policies and sustained implementation of reforms to address climate change by the different stakeholders in Rwanda.

"I came away impressed by the dynamism and creativity of Rwandan youth advocating for climate action and environmental conservation, and entrepreneurs using their ingenuity to bring climate-friendly solutions for a greener tomorrow," she said after exchanges with Rwandan youth, women, civil society, and green entrepreneurs in the capital city Kigali on Thursday.

Rwanda was last December announced as the first country in Africa to access the IMF's 319-million-U.S. dollar loan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, to support the country's ambitious agenda to build resilience to climate change and help catalyze further financing.

In a statement at the conclusion of her three-day visit to Rwanda, Georgieva said this is a testament to Rwanda's strong track record of policies and sustained implementation of reforms.

"Considering Rwanda's place as a pacesetter on climate initiatives and the challenges the East Africa region faces with increasingly frequent and damaging droughts and flooding, I appreciated the opportunity to focus on the existential threat of climate change," she said.

Sad to leave Rwanda so soon, but grateful for the warm hospitality during my stay. I leave impressed w/ the country's deep commitment to integrate climate considerations in its development plans, & confident in the opportunity our partnership represents. - Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) January 26, 2023

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Uganda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting that climate change is a global emergency that transcends national borders, Georgieva said she heard clearly Rwanda's unequivocal call for stronger international cooperation and coordination to address the challenge.

She called for international cooperation and coordinated solutions to climate challenges, including mobilizing the needed financing.

The Resilience and Sustainability Facility is to help vulnerable low- and middle-income countries address longer-term structural changes such as climate change and pandemic preparedness.

"We look forward to seeing Rwanda serve as a leading example of how long-term low-cost funding from the IMF can help sub-Saharan Africa mitigate the effects of climate change," Georgieva said.

While in Rwanda, Georgieva held discussions with senior policymakers from the East African Community on how the IMF can be a more effective partner to help the region emerge from multiple crises and build a more resilient, inclusive, and greener economy.