Kenya: Tax Cheats Are Behind Azimio Rallies, President Ruto Says

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
William Samoei Ruto at his inauguration ceremony.
30 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — But even with the political gatherings, the President insisted that every Kenyan must honour their tax obligation.

"It does not matter who you are in Kenya. Taxes must be paid."

He wondered why the Opposition had not presented their so-called election malpractises evidence to the Supreme Court.

"You had an opportunity to bring up these claims about bribery and tell the Court, yet you did not."

The President termed claims that IEBC officials had visited Raila Odinga's house as cheap.

"If it is true, what were these officials doing at your house, at your invitation, being a candidate?"

He made the remarks on Monday in Mombasa County during the opening of the Africa Prosecutors' Association Conference.

The President said it was possible for Africa to have in place a mechanism that will detect and deter crimes.

He said technology had furthered terrorism, violent crimes and illicit trafficking of arms, threatening the continent's success.

"It is time to deliberate on strategies of ensuring that there are no safe havens for criminals in Africa," he noted.

He told the prosecutors -- drawn from 43 countries -- that there is the urgency with which they must approach offenses related to pollution.

"The stakes are [very] high; you must radically enhance your capacity to pursue and deliver environmental justice."

The President reminded the prosecutors that they are the custodians of the rule of law, and as such, they must be independent, fair and informed by the law.

He explained that Kenya is committed to promoting an ideal environment for the revival of prosecutorial zeal.

"We will deliver on our commitment to allocate adequate resources to enable agencies in the governance, justice, law, among others, to perform their functions effectively and efficiently."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.