Kenya: Tax Cheats Are Behind Azimio Rallies, President Ruto Says

Mombasa — But even with the political gatherings, the President insisted that every Kenyan must honour their tax obligation.

"It does not matter who you are in Kenya. Taxes must be paid."

He wondered why the Opposition had not presented their so-called election malpractises evidence to the Supreme Court.

"You had an opportunity to bring up these claims about bribery and tell the Court, yet you did not."

The President termed claims that IEBC officials had visited Raila Odinga's house as cheap.

"If it is true, what were these officials doing at your house, at your invitation, being a candidate?"

He made the remarks on Monday in Mombasa County during the opening of the Africa Prosecutors' Association Conference.

The President said it was possible for Africa to have in place a mechanism that will detect and deter crimes.

He said technology had furthered terrorism, violent crimes and illicit trafficking of arms, threatening the continent's success.

"It is time to deliberate on strategies of ensuring that there are no safe havens for criminals in Africa," he noted.

He told the prosecutors -- drawn from 43 countries -- that there is the urgency with which they must approach offenses related to pollution.

"The stakes are [very] high; you must radically enhance your capacity to pursue and deliver environmental justice."

The President reminded the prosecutors that they are the custodians of the rule of law, and as such, they must be independent, fair and informed by the law.

He explained that Kenya is committed to promoting an ideal environment for the revival of prosecutorial zeal.

"We will deliver on our commitment to allocate adequate resources to enable agencies in the governance, justice, law, among others, to perform their functions effectively and efficiently."