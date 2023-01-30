South Africa: Public Urged to Refrain From Sharing Video of Policewoman Sexually Violating Son

30 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has appealed to members of the public to refrain from sharing a video of a policewoman allegedly forcing her son to have sex with her.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, showed a Limpopo police constable forcing her 10-year-old son to have sex with her.

The policewoman, who cannot be identified to protect the boy's identity, was arrested on 20 January 2023 and charged with rape of a minor child, with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child.

She appeared in court last week and the case was postponed to 30 January 2023.

Commission spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, said CGE is saddened by all forms of sexual violence against children and called for harsher sentences against the perpetrators.

"Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa stipulates that every child has the right to be protected from neglect, abuse, or degradation."

Baloyi said the commission will be monitoring the case, as per its legal mandate to ensure that the matter is treated with urgency.

"We are calling upon the citizenry to report gender-based violence cases to our nearest offices in all provinces or alternatively call our toll-free number 0800 007 709," Baloyi said.

