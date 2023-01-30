Somalia: The Wife of Isis Leader in Somalia Sentenced to Military Prison

The Somali government announced today that the wife of the leader of Daesh in Somalia, Abdulkadir Mu'min, was sentenced to military prison.

The Somali Armed Forces Court has sentenced Fartun Abdirashid Hussein, the wife of Abdulqadir Mu'min, to eight years in military prison.

Fartun, who was arrested in Mogadishu, had a working relationship with Bilal Al-Sudaani, one of the senior leaders of Daesh, who was recently killed in a US raid in the Bari region.

The Prosecutor's Office also said that Fartun was in charge of Daesh's financial affairs and regularly transferred money between $100-200 dollars to Daesh through her phone.

The pro-Islamic State faction in Puntland is led by Sheikh Abdulkadir Mumin, a former al-Shabab cleric who pledged his allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2015.

The US Navy SEAL operation carried out on Wednesday targeted Bilal al-Sudani, who is thought to have played a key role in bankrolling the terror group's activities in Africa and Afghanistan, as well as leading the organization in Somalia.

The Pentagon said US special forces have killed Al-Sudani and 10 other militants in a raid on a mountain cave complex in a remote part of Bari region, northern Somalia.