Somalia: Djibouti Defense Minister Arrives in Somalia

The Minister of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, today welcomed his Djibouti counterpart Hassan Omar Mohamed in Mogadishu.

Somalia's Minister of Defense shared with his Djibouti counterpart Hassan Mohamed Omar the ongoing operations against the al-Shabaab and the achievements that have been made since the launch of the offensive four months ago.

The Minister of Defense of Djibouti, Hassan Mohamed Omar, who was accompanied by members of the Djibouti army, promised that his government is ready to support the people and the government of Somalia.

He also noted that the government of Djibouti is committed to fulfilling the promises made by President Ismail Omar Guelleh to the people and the government of Somalia in December last year during his Mogadishu visit.

Djibouti is one of the countries in East Africa whose troops are operating under the African Union peacekeeping operation ATMIS and its soldiers are stationed in the Hiran region.