Zimbabwe: Nakamba's Agent Breaks Silence On Warriors Star's Future

31 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba could be set for a move before the close of Tuesday's English Premier League transfer window deadline after his agent David Manasseh revealed that he is working on finding him a new club.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder was recently informed by the Aston Villa manager Unai Emery that his services are no longer required at the club.

Nakamba is yet to feature in a competitive game for Aston this season while his last appearance for the club came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With uncertainty surrounding Nakamba's immediate future, his agent has finally broken his silence.

"I'm working on it, I'm sure by tomorrow we will have a result," Manasseh told the Birmingham Mail on Monday.

Although Nakamba has been deemed surplus to requirements at Aston Villa, he has a running contract with the Birmingham-based side until June 2024.

Should Nakamba fail to find a club before the close of the transfer window he could decide to run down his current deal and secure a move as a free agent ahead of next season.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.