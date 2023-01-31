South Africa: Eight Reasons Why SA Metro Coalitions Are Imploding

30 January 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Coalitions in South Africa's major metros are reaching unprecedented new levels of instability simultaneously, with ongoing disputes in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and KwaZulu-Natal. The major losers are the South African people.

Below, we look at the factors enabling the coalition mess in South Africa's major metros to play out.

1. There are no laws governing South African coalition agreements at present

This is arguably the biggest problem affecting the entire coalition ecosystem in South Africa, and remedying it would address many of the points below. Bodies ranging from the South African Local Government Association (Salga) to the DA have proposed amendments to the legislative framework to try to bring some stability to governance agreements.

Among the changes proposed by the DA: that coalition agreements must be formal, legally binding accords; that there should be more time available to parties to negotiate coalitions after election results are announced; and that there should be a limit to the frequency with which motions of no confidence can be brought in the legislature.

Even such measures will not be a silver bullet -- since, as Wits law professor Marius Pieterse wrote in 2020: "One cannot legislate against political pettiness." It is generally accepted that the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.