Rwanda: Construction of Kigali's Central Sewerage System to Start March

The plan to construct Kigali's centralised sewage system is slated for March this year, The New Times has learnt.

In an exclusive interview, Dominique Murekezi, the acting director of Water and Sanitation Development at Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), said the contractor sourced from outside Rwanda will closely work with local companies.

"We didn't find a local company that is experienced in such big sewage systems. The preparation to sign the agreement with the company from outside the country is gaining momentum and we are about to sign it. The procurement process which started in 2019 together with funders is at the final stage," he said. The construction of the sewerage system was meant to start in June 2019.

The first phase of the over €96 million (approx. Rwf 113 billion) project is projected to cater to the city's Central Business District (CBD).

The wastewater treatment plant at Giti Cy'inyoni is expected to have the capacity to treat 12,000 cubic metres of liquid waste every day.

Murekezi said the construction will take three years, adding that it could be complete by February 2026.

"We have embraced a new method dubbed 'design-build' to enable immediate implementation," he said.

Design-build is a method of project delivery in which one entity--the design-build team--works under a single contract with the project owner to provide design and construction services.

"This means the contractor will carry out detailed design and immediately construct, and expropriation will immediately be carried out at the same time so as to fast-track the execution," he said.

The treated waste water is expected to be released into nature and the sludge-kind of organic waste will be used for organic fertilisers and energy.

However, he said this technology of producing energy and fertilisers will require funding from other sources.

Two more sewage systems expected

Murekezi said Kigali City will have three main centralised sewage systems after dividing the capital into three catchments.

These include the current one with 89 kilometres whose construction is about to start in Nyarugenge District.

The study has also been completed for Gasabo central sewage system, while the study for the centralised sewage system in Kicukiro District has started and will be complete in October this year, Murekezi noted.

"Each centralised sewage system will be treating waste water from its catchments. The one in Nyarugenge will treat waste water from its catchments such as Muhima, part of Gikondo, Kimihurura, Nyamirambo, Kimisagara, and others. Some areas will benefit from the project under the second phase," he said, adding that Gasabo centralised sewage system could cost Rwf80 billion and funds are being mobilised.

The Gasabo system, he said, will treat waste water from Gaculiro, Kagugu, Nyarutarama, Kibagabaga, Kinyinya, Remera, a big part of Kimironko such as Nyabisindu, Kimihurura, Kacyiru and other areas that release waste water in the Karuruma area, where the treatment plant will be constructed," he disclosed.

Kicukiro system will treat waste water from a part of Remera, Kimironko, industrial park, Masaka, Gikondo and others that channel waste water towards Kanombe and Masaka wetland areas.

"We have launched a study under the support of a French firm," he noted.

Meanwhile, he said that 15 semi-centralised systems in some estates had to be rehabilitated and so far, rehabilitation for seven of them is underway.