Angola Takes Over Presidency of Unesco Africa Group

Luanda — Angola took Monday the annual African presidency of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during a meeting held at the organisation's headquarters in Paris (France).

The event brought together more than 40 African countries.

According to Angola's representative to UNESCO, who quoted the Ambassador Ana Maria de Oliveira, the country was unanimously elected by its regional sub-group in (2022).

The ceremony held Monday witnessed the change of portfolios by the former presidency.

Africa is divided into five regional groups, the presidency rotates between the five groups. Each group, in turn, appoints the president elected within the regional group.

This year it fell to the Central Africa group, of which Angola is part, and the Africa sub-group elected Angola to chair the Africa group.

The role of the Africa Presidency, held by Gabon, is based on the following: Coordinate with the other sub-region presidents on the various issues related to Education, Science and Culture, work with regional presidents of Africa on major events on the continent, as well as from other continents on cooperation agreements.