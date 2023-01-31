Angola: MPs Recommend Greater Attention to Social Sector

Huambo — MPs of National Assembly in the central Huambo province's electoral constituency on Monday recommended the government to pay more attention to the health, agriculture and construction of roads during the 2023 financial year.

This was at the end of a meeting with the governor of Huambo province, Lotti Nolika,

The ruling MPLA party MP Adérito Chimuco said the government should increase the number of technicians in health units and make more medicine available to them.

The MP spoke of the need to permanently distribute fertilisers and other agricultural inputs to rural workers to increase production levels to combat poverty and aid economic diversification.

He also defended the reconstruction of roads and construction of bridges for better circulation of people and goods.

On the other hand, Chimuco spoke of the need to increase the budget for Huambo, saying that the region is the fourth most populated of the country, after Luanda, Huila and Benguela, with over 2.7 million inhabitants.

Monteiro Eliseu of UNITA said he has been in permanent interaction with the government of Huambo to defend the interests of the population, mainly in promoting common wellbeing.

The draft State Budget for the provincial government of Huambo for the 2023 economic year is estimated at 130.7 billion kwanzas.