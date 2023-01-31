Angola: Minister Recommends Consumers' Environmental Awareness

Luanda — Environment Minister Ana Paula de Carvalho on Monday in Luanda spoke of the need to launch consumer awareness aimed at tackling the issue related to the waste the country is experiencing.

At the opening ceremony of the National Waste Conference, the minister said the Angolan Government approved an environmental education strategy focused on awareness as a way of preventing the production of waste.

She said that the strategy also included the development of campaigns to encourage citizens to adopt good practices, based on reduction, reuse, recovery and recycling.

The minister stressed the role of growing awareness of the impact of human action on the environment which, according to her, has driven the green economy, defined as one that results in improved well-being and social equity, reducing risks to the environment and ecological scarcity.

"The Investment and innovation should be encouraged, thus sustaining growth and favouring the emergence of new business opportunities and job creation, with an increasing efficient use of resources," she reiterated.