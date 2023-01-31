Angola: Minister Recommends Consumers' Environmental Awareness

30 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Environment Minister Ana Paula de Carvalho on Monday in Luanda spoke of the need to launch consumer awareness aimed at tackling the issue related to the waste the country is experiencing.

At the opening ceremony of the National Waste Conference, the minister said the Angolan Government approved an environmental education strategy focused on awareness as a way of preventing the production of waste.

She said that the strategy also included the development of campaigns to encourage citizens to adopt good practices, based on reduction, reuse, recovery and recycling.

The minister stressed the role of growing awareness of the impact of human action on the environment which, according to her, has driven the green economy, defined as one that results in improved well-being and social equity, reducing risks to the environment and ecological scarcity.

"The Investment and innovation should be encouraged, thus sustaining growth and favouring the emergence of new business opportunities and job creation, with an increasing efficient use of resources," she reiterated.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.