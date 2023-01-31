Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Moroccan Occupation Forces in Hawza Sector

Birlahlou — The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out new attacks targeting entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation army in the Hawza sector, causing heavy losses in lives and equipment, according to military statement No. 724 issued Monday by the Ministry of Defense.

The statement highlighted that detachments of the Saharawi People's Liberation Army targeted, with violent and concentrated shelling, the positions of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the regions of Fadrat Lagharab and Fadrat Alaash in the Hawza sector.

Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army had focused their attacks on Sunday, targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the sectors of Hawza and Mahbas, in the regions of Rous Diret, Fadrat Atamat and Laagad.

The attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continue to target the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces, which have suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment along the wall of humiliation and shame, the statement added.

062/T