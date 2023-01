Zanzibar President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Mwanaisha Juma Fakih as the director of the Nursing and Midwifery department under the Isles' Health Ministry.

Prior to the appointment, Mwanaisha was the head of the nursing and midwifery department at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA)'s campus located in Mbweni.

According to a statement issued by the Isle's Chief Secretary, Zena Said, Mwanaisha's appointment is effective from Monday, January 30, 2023.