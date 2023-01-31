Uganda: Financial Literacy Key to Development - Speaker Among

Kampala, Uganda — Speaker Anita Among has urged political leaders to train communities financial literacy if the dream to achieve an economically transformed Uganda is to be realised.

The Speaker was speaking on Saturday, 28 January 2023 in Katakwi Boma Grounds during the fundraising drive organized by Ngariam County Member of Parliament, Peter Ogwang who is also the State Minister for Sports.

The drive was intended to raise money to support village women savings groups in Ngariam County.

"Even as we support these women, we must have financial literacy. There is giving money and you are not able to use this money effectively," Among said adding that, 'we need return on investments; the money will be a revolving fund and when we give you this money, we will come back and evaluate the performance of these groups'.

Among said legislators' mandate is not only limited to making laws.

"We are not going to Parliament to do legislation alone. We are supposed to identify the needs of our people and in identifying, we are trying to lift them from poverty," Among said.

"A woman in a home controls 90 per cent of the needs of the family. So if you don't have a strong woman, then you don't have a woman. That is why we are here to support women," she added.

The Speaker was accompanied by several ministers and MPs including, The Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Investments, Evelyn Anite and State Minister for Cooperatives, Fred Ngobi Gume.

The others were, State Minister for Teso Affairs, Clement Ongalo Obote and the head of Parish Development Model (PDM), Denis Galabuzi Ssozi.

The NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula was also in attendance.

The Speaker contributed Shs120 million for the cause and also handed over Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa's contribution of Shs20 million.