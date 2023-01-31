Uganda: Financial Literacy Key to Development - Speaker Among

30 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)
By Source: Uganda Parliament Media

Kampala, Uganda — Speaker Anita Among has urged political leaders to train communities financial literacy if the dream to achieve an economically transformed Uganda is to be realised.

The Speaker was speaking on Saturday, 28 January 2023 in Katakwi Boma Grounds during the fundraising drive organized by Ngariam County Member of Parliament, Peter Ogwang who is also the State Minister for Sports.

The drive was intended to raise money to support village women savings groups in Ngariam County.

"Even as we support these women, we must have financial literacy. There is giving money and you are not able to use this money effectively," Among said adding that, 'we need return on investments; the money will be a revolving fund and when we give you this money, we will come back and evaluate the performance of these groups'.

Among said legislators' mandate is not only limited to making laws.

"We are not going to Parliament to do legislation alone. We are supposed to identify the needs of our people and in identifying, we are trying to lift them from poverty," Among said.

"A woman in a home controls 90 per cent of the needs of the family. So if you don't have a strong woman, then you don't have a woman. That is why we are here to support women," she added.

The Speaker was accompanied by several ministers and MPs including, The Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Investments, Evelyn Anite and State Minister for Cooperatives, Fred Ngobi Gume.

The others were, State Minister for Teso Affairs, Clement Ongalo Obote and the head of Parish Development Model (PDM), Denis Galabuzi Ssozi.

The NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula was also in attendance.

The Speaker contributed Shs120 million for the cause and also handed over Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa's contribution of Shs20 million.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.