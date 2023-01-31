Angola: Oil, Mining Companies Amongst Most Polluters in Angola

30 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Oil and mining companies in Angola are said to be amongst the most polluters in the country, a National Environment expert has said.

Sandra Ferreira do Nascimento, director of the Environment Ministry, who was speaking to ANGOP on Sunday, said the list also covers processing industries and economic activities carried out by natural and legal persons.

Speaking ahead of National Environment Day, being celebrated on January 31, the expert said that several actions are being carried out in the country to improve the environment.

Among them, she mentioned the approval of innovative legislation for environmental preservation and protection.

These measures, Sandra Nascimento said, do not neglect the importance of environmental education to change society's behaviour, and raise awareness about the consequences and accountability for acts committed against the environment.

The official stressed that under the terms of the new Angolan Penal Code, all crimes against the environment and pollution are punishable with one to five years in prison and up to three years for pollution crimes.

The date is being celebrated this year with an eye on the fight against burning, cutting down trees, protection, recovery and promotion of the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.