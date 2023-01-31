Angola: Oil, Mining Companies Amongst Most Polluters in Angola

Luanda — Oil and mining companies in Angola are said to be amongst the most polluters in the country, a National Environment expert has said.

Sandra Ferreira do Nascimento, director of the Environment Ministry, who was speaking to ANGOP on Sunday, said the list also covers processing industries and economic activities carried out by natural and legal persons.

Speaking ahead of National Environment Day, being celebrated on January 31, the expert said that several actions are being carried out in the country to improve the environment.

Among them, she mentioned the approval of innovative legislation for environmental preservation and protection.

These measures, Sandra Nascimento said, do not neglect the importance of environmental education to change society's behaviour, and raise awareness about the consequences and accountability for acts committed against the environment.

The official stressed that under the terms of the new Angolan Penal Code, all crimes against the environment and pollution are punishable with one to five years in prison and up to three years for pollution crimes.

The date is being celebrated this year with an eye on the fight against burning, cutting down trees, protection, recovery and promotion of the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.