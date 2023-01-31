Angola: Block 17 Interruption Foresees Loss of Thousands of Dollars

Luanda — The multinational TotalEnergies has announced that it will temporarily interrupt production from the Dália oil field, located in block 17, as of next February 20, in order to carry out maintenance service.

The company said that maintenance services have been planned for more than a month.

The announcement is expressed in a publication released by the national oil, gas and renewable energy consulting office, PetroAngola, noting that the 35-day maintenance will lead to a significant reduction in the supply of Angolan oil on the international market.

This field is currently producing 200,000 barrels of oil per day (KBPD).

According to calculations compiled by ANGOP, based on PetroAngola's publication, the country will stop sending seven million barrels of oil during this period.

In terms of gross revenue based on US$75 per barrel, the 2023 general state budget benchmark price, the company predicts US$525 million loss.