Zimbabwe: Witness Claims Sikhala Declared War As 2020 Obstruction Trial Drags On

30 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

One of the key witnesses in a case, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker, Job Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence in 2020 Monday nailed the activist claiming that he wanted war.

Detective Inspector Victor Mukohwa told Harare magistrate Feresei Chakanyuka that if Zimbabweans had listened to him there was going to be chaos in the country.

Sikhala is on trial in a case he is accused of allegedly mobilising Zimbabweans to revolt against the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government during the foiled July 31st Movement protests.

The Movement was a brainchild of politician Jacob Ngarivhume who was calling for peaceful stay-away in protest of poor governance.

Mukohwa said Sikhala's utterances in a video which went viral confirmed that he was not a peaceful person.

"After viewing the video I concluded that there is no other meaning that can be drawn from Sikhala's words other than that he canvassed people from across the country to go to war. I concluded that Sikhala was inciting violence.

Mukohwa said war means violence.

"By calling others to go to war Sikhala was inciting violence. He also indicated that he was advocating for other people across the world to go and besiege our embassies.

"The words uttered by Sikhala portray a person that is prepared to go to the extremes for his objectives" he said.

The officer is expected back in court on February 6 to continue with his testimony.

Sikhala also has two other similar pending criminal cases.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.