Malawi: Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa Warns of Worst Cracks, Infighting in DPP After Convention - 'There's Inadequate Democracy in DPP'

University of Malawi (UNIMA)-based political commentator Ernest Thindwa has predicted that there will be worst cracks and infighting in the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after the party's national elective conference if its leadership does not address concerns from contesting candidates.

DPP recently announced that it would be going to the convention mid this year where the party will elect its new office bearers.

But speaking during a Kulinji Programme aired on Times Radio on Monday morning, Thindwa feared that the convention will break the party into further factions if the leader - Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika - does not address concerns of other contestants.

He observed that some of the people vying for presidency have been alleging tactical sidelining by Mutharika in his preference for the candidacy of Bright Msaka over Kondwani Nankhumwa, Dalitso Kabambe and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Thindwa feared that the convention will 'break' if Mutharika and the party do not allow democracy to reign.

"It's unfortunate that despite claiming to be democratic and progressive, there is inadequate democracy in DPP," he said.

The programme featured DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba and Thindwa while Mulanje South lawmaker (DPP), Yusuf Nthenda, failed to make it at the eleventh hour.

Namalomba admitted that there are squabbles in the former ruling party.