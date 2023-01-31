Malawi: Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa Warns of Worst Cracks, Infighting in DPP After Convention - 'There's Inadequate Democracy in DPP'

31 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steria Manda

University of Malawi (UNIMA)-based political commentator Ernest Thindwa has predicted that there will be worst cracks and infighting in the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after the party's national elective conference if its leadership does not address concerns from contesting candidates.

DPP recently announced that it would be going to the convention mid this year where the party will elect its new office bearers.

But speaking during a Kulinji Programme aired on Times Radio on Monday morning, Thindwa feared that the convention will break the party into further factions if the leader - Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika - does not address concerns of other contestants.

He observed that some of the people vying for presidency have been alleging tactical sidelining by Mutharika in his preference for the candidacy of Bright Msaka over Kondwani Nankhumwa, Dalitso Kabambe and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Thindwa feared that the convention will 'break' if Mutharika and the party do not allow democracy to reign.

"It's unfortunate that despite claiming to be democratic and progressive, there is inadequate democracy in DPP," he said.

The programme featured DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba and Thindwa while Mulanje South lawmaker (DPP), Yusuf Nthenda, failed to make it at the eleventh hour.

Namalomba admitted that there are squabbles in the former ruling party.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.