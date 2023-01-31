Zimbabwe: Police Confirm Arrest of Ex-Minister's Son Over Horrific Staff Beating - Victims to Face Theft Charges

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Paddy Zhanda (40) for assault after a video of the horrific beating went viral on social media.

Zhanda is son to business man and former Zanu PF cabinet minister Paddy Zhanda.

"Reference is made to the assault case involving Paddy Zhanda (40) of Chipfumbi Farm which went viral. The ZRP confirms that Paddy Zhanda (40) has been arrested and appeared in court today facing three counts of assault," the ZRP said on Twitter.

"The suspect assaulted Dickson Nyatadzi (34), Nyasha Samalani (30) and Loveness Madziva (29) for alleged stealing 150 kgs of potatoes in his field. The incident occurred on 26/01/23 at around 1400 hours.

"Meanwhile, the complainants are also facing theft allegations for theft of 150 kgs of potatoes. Employers are warned against taking the law into their own hands when workers commit crime."

Below is a video of the beating; (Graphic content warning)

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/30191211/WhatsApp-Video-2023-01-30-at-14.45.39.mp4

The face of an evil man - Paddy Zhanda's son. Has a long record of torturing his employees including women! He tells them to go & report wherever they want. One employee suffered a fractured leg last year, reported to @PoliceZimbabwe & got arrested himself! Evil @ZANUPF_Official https://t.co/KPKtrifctZ pic.twitter.com/3EzqSuUYPk

-- Africa Citizenry (@AfricaCitizenry) January 30, 2023