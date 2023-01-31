Kenya: Thieves Break Into Mudavadi's Karen Home and Steal TV, Gas Cylinder

Nairobi — Two burglars raided the home of Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Karen Nairobi, and made away with a 40 inch television set and gas cylinder.

The burglars accessed the well-guarded Mudavadi's property which is usually guarded by officers from the Presidential security by jumping over the perimeter wall and managed to steal a Samsung television set and a gas cylinder.

The incident was reported by Mudavadi's son Moses who had been informed by their househelp that one of the tv sets and the gas cylinders were missing.

This prompted a police check that established the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

"After review of CCTV footage, it was established that two male strangers gained entry into the compound by jumping over the perimeter wall between 1630 hrs and 1700hrs where one of them covered one of the CCTV cameras with a plastic object in order to hide their identity," the statement reads.

"They then accessed some rooms at the compound and stole the property before escaping," the report adds.

Police say the affected rooms had not been attended to for long

The CS and his wife were not at home at the time of the incident. The son too was in different rooms and did not realize it had happened.

Police said they had established the electric fence at the compound was not working at the time of the incident.

Police visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.