Kenya: Usafricom to Conduct Largest East African Military Exercise in Kenya

Nairobi — The United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) is set to conduct the largest East African military exercise next month in Kenya.

According to the US Embassy in Kenya, the Justified Accord 23 exercise will take place in Isiolo from February 9 to February 24, 2023.

The multi-national exercise, led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), brings together more than 20 countries from three continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response, and humanitarian assistance.

A key component is the ability to incorporate multidimensional entities, such as civilian, police, and military, into training activities that seek to build partner networks between joint forces, U.S. interagency, and international, and multinational organizations.

The exercise will involve 1000 service members from the US, Europe, and Africa.

The joint training exercise will feature a multinational command post exercise (CPX), a field training exercise (FTX), a live-fire exercise (LFX), and a maritime exercise.

Academic training on special operations and cyber capabilities will also be provided.

The exercise will also include several humanitarian and civic assistance projects.

SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

U.S. Army activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, hundreds of security force assistance engagements, crisis response, and enduring posture support.

These activities strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats, and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations.

A similar exercise took place in March last year and involved over 800 participants from 20 militaries across the world and it involved both Command Post and Field Training exercises.