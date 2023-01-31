Kenya: Prime Suspect in Lgbtq Activist Chiloba's Murder Jacktone Odhiambo to Face Murder Charge

Eldoret — A court in Eldoret has freed four suspects linked to the murder of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba.

The four were released after the prosecution said it had no evidence to charge them, following 21 days of investigations that had been granted by the court.

Body builder Dennis Litali was completely freed while three other suspects will report to police every month for three month.

Senior Principal Richard Odenyo however directed that prime suspect Jacktone Odhiambo to face murder charges at the High Court.

Odhiambo was immediately taken to the High Court to face murder charges.

Chiloba was found murdered and his body stashed in a metal box which was dumped at Hurlingham village near Kipkaren on January 3rd 2023.