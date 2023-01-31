Kenya: Knec Issues Registration Guidelines for 2023 Kcpe, KCSE Candidates

Nairobi — Registration for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will begin on Wednesday and close on March 30, 2023.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njeng'ere asked all head teachers and principals to ensure that all KCSE and KCPE candidates are registered for the examinations.

Njeng'ere stated that all candidates registered for KNEC examinations must be bonafide, school-going students in their respective schools, who are transiting to their respective examination classes.

"For KCSE examination, Principals are required to upload candidates passport size photographs (300 & 300 pixels)," he said.

He warned that registration of ghost candidates is an examination malpractice, which attracts sanctions, including the de-registration of the school as a KNEC examination centre.

Heads of institutions and SCDEs have therefore been urged to ensure the accuracy of the registration data for all candidates, including correct spellings and order of candidates' names as documented in their Birth Certificates.

KNEC has further guided that schools with less than five (5) candidates will not be allowed to rester candidates for the 2023 examinations as independent examination centres.

Njeng'ere advised such schools to liaise with the respective Sub-County Directors of Education (SCDE) to identify an approved KNEC examination centre with more than five (5) candidates for their learners to be registered.

"Examination centres with less than thirty (30) candidates shall be hosted in examination centres to be identified by Sub-County Directors, in line with the guidelines provided by KNEC on the SCDES and Heads of Institutions are required to log into the KNEC registration portal for capturing the registration details of the examination centres and candidates using their examination centre log-in credentials," the Circular dated January 25, 2023.