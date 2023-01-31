Kenya: New Feature to Allow City Residents to Self Read Their Water Meters Through Ussd Code

Nairobi — A new feature that has been introduced by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) will now allow Nairobi residents to read their water meters through its USSD code 888 and online platforms.

The self meter reading is among additional service features announced by the Nairobi water company on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing service delivery.

A statement from the water company indicated that customers will be able to self read their meters after the 15 th of every month.

"They will be required to dial 888 and choose option four on the menu to get the service. Customers who are not registered to the USSD code are encouraged to do so, " reads the statement.

The Company however clarified that this service will be supplementign the monthly meter reading activities, and asked customers to always allow Nairobi Water staff access to read meters.

Customers will also be able to access their statements via the online portal.

Currently, the sevices available on the USSD code are Registration of E-bills, Querying and Payment of Billsa and Tambua Service.

Others areWater and Service commections, Editing of Accounts and Nairobi Water Contracts.

"The new service features are also part of the 'ease of doing business' reforms meant to simplify and improve the process of applying and paying for the water and sewer connections," the statement adds.