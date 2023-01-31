Kenya Rugby League Sets Up Ayimba Memorial Tournament

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby League in partnership with the County Government of Machakos have set up the Benjamin Ayimba legacy tournament that will be held annually to celebrate the life of the departed Kenya Sevens legend.

Ayimba was a founding member of the Kenya Rugby League and was instrumental in setting up its structures until his demise on May 22, 2021.

The first edition of the tournament will be held at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos from 7th -9th April 2023.

"A rugby brother so loved, we cherish his international rugby achievements for Kenya and all the emerging countries in the rugby world. This tournament is a celebration of his life and all the massive work he did in Rugby development," said Quicks Nyakwaka, the chairman of the Kenya Rugby League.

The late Ayimba was also a co-founder of the Masaku Rugby team. Part of the proceeds from the tournament will be channeled to support Machakos Children's Home and several rugby development activities.

"Indeed Ayimba was among the greatest of all time in the world of rugby coaching and he did us proud as a nation. The light he lit for us on the global stage should never be dimmed. It is our responsibility to take the stellar performance legacy he left us to new heights," said Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Machakos County Sports CEC Onesmus Muasya says it is a huge privilege for the County to host the tournament.

"This will help showcase the capacity of Machakos to host major sports events, identify, nurture, develop and promote rugby players in out county," he said.

The tournament will have three categories; men, women and development.