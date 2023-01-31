Namibia: Man Killed By Hippo in Kavango West

30 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

A 47-year-old man was attacked and killed by a hippo on Friday at Kayeura village in the Kavango West region.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the incident.

Muyunda told The Namibian the incident occurred in the Maurus Nekaro conservancy in the Musese constituency.

He said the deceased was attacked on Friday while in the company of another man, as the two were preparing their canoe for a fishing expedition.

"It is alleged that the victim was attacked from behind, leaving the other [man] unharmed," he said.

The deceased was identified as Reino Nangoro Pessa (47), a resident of Kayeura.

Muyunda said the search for Pessa's body started on Saturday. His remains were discovered on Sunday, with his head missing.

His next of kin are aware, as they were present when the body was retrieved on Sunday, said Muyunda.

Ministry staff are assisting the family and looking into the possibility of claims in accordance with the ministry's policy.

"It is important to say that, for the ministry, this is really unfortunate and regrettable. We do not wish to lose life as a result of wildlife, especially so early in the year.

"We really regret this incident and we give our condolences to the bereaved family," Muyunda said.

