Namibia: Green Scheme Bids Under Evaluation

THE agriculture ministry is pushing ahead with its plan to place some of the country's agricultural projects under private control to improve output.

The Ndonga Linena, Uvhungu Vhungu and Orange River irrigation schemes and the Uvhungu Vhungu dairy project applications are under evaluation and successful bidders will be announced soon.

"While this process is unfolding, the ministry, with public funding support, has put these assets into production after many years of underutilisation," agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein said.

The green scheme projects were advertised between November and December last year.

The other three green schemes - Shadikongoro, Sikondo and Etunda - have not been advertised yet and remain with the ministry.

The green scheme programme is designed to maximise irrigation opportunities in the central, northern and north-eastern regions using the Kunene, Zambezi and Kavango rivers, as well as promote agro-projects in the south, using the Orange River and Naute, Hardap and Neckartal dams.

Schlettwein, who was addressing the ministry's staff yesterday, said the total 776 hectares would yield on average 7 000 tonnes of white maize from the green schemes. He said this would double last year's maize yield from Musese, Mashare and Shitemo green schemes.

"If all goes according to plan, the yield of 14 000 tonnes, which excludes the small- and medium-scale farmers produce, will overflow the current National Strategic Food Reserve, which currently stands at a capacity of 11 000 tonnes," Schlettwein said.

According to the minister, the local demand of white maize from April to December last year was 136 204 tonnes of which 97 534 tonnes was locally produced and 38 670 tonnes imported.

"The current good rain experienced in the country combined with the revival of the Green Scheme projects mean the country is on its way to self-sufficiency when it comes to white maize. And, it is my hope that it is achieved by 2024/2025," Schlettwein said.

He said land acquisition for the Neckartal Dam Irrigation Project continues and over 11 000 hectares have been acquired. The ministry further acquired two farms near the Neckartal Dam, with a combined size of 11 177 hectares at a cost of N$5,7 million, to enable the development of the irrigation project.

The Uvhungu Vhungu dairy project was recently awarded to a Namibian/Indian joint venture company for a period of 25 years.

Meanwhile, public bids for the three brownfield projects of Tandjieskoppe, Zone and Katima Liselo green schemes have failed to attract private sector interest.

"For these projects, a re-advertisement is envisaged as the bids did not receive any response from the market. Further market sounding will be undertaken to better pitch these opportunities to potential investors going forward," Schlettwein said.

The government has developed a total of 12 green scheme projects and intends to lease them to the private sector under a build operate and transfer lease agreement.

A Swapo think tank report last year recommended the allocation of eight state-owned green schemes to regional councils to manage, create jobs and address food security.