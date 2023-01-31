Namibia: Four Teams Qualify for Mtc Netball Premier League

WANDERERS, Northern Fly Ballers, Young Stars and Fatou Netball Club qualified for this year's MTC Netball Premier League after winning the MTC premier League promotion-relegation playoff tournament at the Wanderers hall on Saturday.

A total of eight teams competed in two pools, with the top two in each pool clinching their place in this year's premier league.

Some exciting matches were on display as several matches went down to the wire, while three of the encounters ended in draws.

Wanderers were in impressive form and finished on top of Pool A on 12 points after winning all their matches.

They had two comprehensive wins against Tsumeb (34-6) and Afrocat Wild Cats (29-4), but found the going tougher before beating Blue Waters 17-13 and just edging Young Stars 19-18.

Young Stars clinched the second spot and promotion to the Premier League after finishing on five points with two wins, a draw and a loss.

They beat Afrocat Wild Cats 26-22 and Tsumeb North 20-14, but drew 20-20 to Blue Waters, and lost 19-18 to Wanderers.

Blue Waters were quite unlucky not to go through as they lost valuable points in two draws against Young Stars (20-20) and Tsumeb (13-13), while they beat Afrocat 18-11, and lost 17-13 to Wanderers.

Tsumeb finished fourth on the log on three points, with one win, one draw and two defeats. They beat Afrocat 20-13, and drew 13-13 to Blue Waters, while losing 34-6 to Wanderers, and 20-14 to Young Stars.

Afrocat Wild Cats finished bottom of the log with no points after losing all four their matches against Young Stars (26-22), Tsumeb (20-13), Wanderers (29-4) and Blue Waters (18-11).

Northern Fly Ballers (NFB) from the Omusati Region won Pool B after winning all three their matches. They beat Fatou Netball Club 17-14, Young Eleven Stars 22-13 and Mariental Nampol 15-10.

They were promoted to the MTC Premier League along with Fatou NC, also from Omusati, who came second on four points.

They beat Young Eleven Stars 12-8, Mariental Nampol 16-10, but lost 17-14 to NFB.

Young Eleven Stars finished third on two points after beating Mariental 20-17, although they lost 22-13 to NFB and 12-8 to Fatou.

Mariental Nampol finished bottom of the log after losing all their matches against Young Eleven Stars (20-17), NFB (15-10) and Fatou (16-10).

Three teams were relegated from last yer's Premier League, namely Young Stars, Blue Waters and Grootfontein, who failed to turn up for the play-offs.

The president of Netball Namibia, Rebekkah Goagoses said the MTC Premier League will start in March on a date still to be determined.