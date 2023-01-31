Rwanda: Bazivamo Named Envoy As Gasinzigwa Takes Over As Electoral Commission Chair

A cabinet meeting on Monday January 30, appointed Christophe Bazivamo as the new Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, replacing Stanislas Kamanzi who has held the docket since 2015.

Bazivamo, who is also the vice chairperson of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), recently concluded his term as Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) in charge of Productive and Social Sectors.

The same meeting, which was chaired by President Paul Kagame, also appointed former member of the East African Legislative Assembly, Oda Gasinzigwa as the new chairperson for the National Electoral Commission.

Gasinzigwa replaces Kalisa Mbanda who early this month passed on due to illness.

Bazivamo who has previously held several ministerial posts in the country also served as a member of the EAC legislative body, EALA, just like Gasinzigwa who last year concluded her two terms.

Gasinzigwa has also previously served in cabinet as Minister for Gender and Family Promotion, before which she was Chief Gender Monitor, among other leadership positions.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Executive of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Zephanie Niyonkuru, was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports while the recently created Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation got 16 appointments in various senior positions.

In the Ministry of Interior, Commissioner of Police (CP) Vianney Nshimiyimana was appointed Head of the Small Arms and International Cooperation Department while Concorde Nsengumuremyi was named the Director General of Rwanda Forestry Authority.

Other key changes were witnessed in the Ministry of Agriculture, where Olivier Kamana was appointed the permanent secretary while Alexandre Rutikanga was named the new Director General of Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB).

Rutikanga replaced Patrick Karangwa, who was transferred to the agriculture ministry as Director General in charge of Agriculture Modernisation.

Cabinet also named several prosecutors at the national, intermediate and primary levels while Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) got four new directors occupying different dockets.